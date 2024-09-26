SPACE ID (ID) Trading Up 17.7% This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $323.96 million and $100.87 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00262925 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,805,028 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 747,805,027.5688851 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.43834717 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $129,137,129.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

