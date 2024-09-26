BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $725.18 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,487.37 or 1.00071277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00062199 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998923 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.