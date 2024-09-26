Celestia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $143.07 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $6.41 or 0.00009796 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $904.21 million and $143.07 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00262925 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,072,547,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,072,328,767.12303 with 213,372,294.87303 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.29179581 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $122,724,138.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

