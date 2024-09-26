Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8,150 ($109.13) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($107.12) to GBX 7,000 ($93.73) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($129.75) to GBX 9,580 ($128.28) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,158 ($122.63).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 3.9 %
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 47.50 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 6,230.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spirax-Sarco Engineering
In related news, insider Kevin J. Thompson acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,655 ($102.50) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($65,602.57). Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
