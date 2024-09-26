Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 1.2 %
BCUCY stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunello Cucinelli
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.