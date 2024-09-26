Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 1.2 %

BCUCY stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

