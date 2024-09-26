Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.36

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.