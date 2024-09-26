CashBackPro (CBP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,523.45

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $26,523.45 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,336.76 or 1.00077289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008205 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.08132069 USD and is up 30.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,338.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.