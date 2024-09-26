Head-To-Head Survey: PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) & NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR)

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextMart and PDD, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextMart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|PDD
|0
|2
|8
|2
|3.00
PDD has a consensus target price of $177.78, indicating a potential upside of 39.81%. Given PDD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than NextMart.
Risk & Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
29.1% of PDD shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of PDD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares NextMart and PDD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextMart
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PDD
|28.92%
|48.14%
|26.86%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NextMart and PDD”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextMart
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PDD
|$34.88 billion
|5.08
|$8.45 billion
|$7.55
|17.07
PDD has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.
Summary
PDD beats NextMart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NextMart
NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings for NextMart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextMart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.