Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.42

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 17329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.
About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.