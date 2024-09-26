Ardor Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $79.88 million and $8.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00044946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

