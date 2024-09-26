OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) versus United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Financial Analysis

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 14.78% 5.85% 0.72% United Bancshares 14.16% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $388.93 million 2.76 $104.03 million $1.71 10.67 United Bancshares $54.58 million 1.07 $8.61 million $2.81 7.00

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and United Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and United Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

