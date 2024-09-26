Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 142,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock worth $12,728,870 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $803.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $825.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $922.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $990.00 to $893.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.84.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

