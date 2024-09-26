Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.35 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco bought a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $174.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $181.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,096,771.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,552 shares of company stock worth $4,537,802. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

