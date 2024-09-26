Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $289,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $44.64 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.