Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Dorman Products worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,136,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,298,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 227,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $25,157.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 881,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,120,678.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $25,157.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 881,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,120,678.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,826,475. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DORM. CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.