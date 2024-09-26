Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after purchasing an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 95.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

