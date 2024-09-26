Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNF opened at $189.92 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.09.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,457 shares of company stock valued at $269,413. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

