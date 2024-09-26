Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,297,000 after acquiring an additional 506,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

