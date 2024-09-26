Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,562 shares of company stock worth $20,920,899. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of COIN opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

