Locus Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.45 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $49.45 million and $320,435.43 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

