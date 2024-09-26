DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and $201,892.42 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

