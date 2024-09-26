DigiByte (DGB) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $122.97 million and $2.26 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,286.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.00543909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00104641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00253168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00035803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00079928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,271,581,261 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

