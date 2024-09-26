Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $152.18 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00007759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $152.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00044946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

