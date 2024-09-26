Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $5.36 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.36 or 0.00008205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $806.68 million and $31.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,336.76 or 1.00077289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00062170 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,584,098 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 150,572,979.27824923 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.21230618 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $25,907,705.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.