Nokia Oyj Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 27,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 337% compared to the average daily volume of 6,286 call options.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175,751 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 867,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,793,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,016,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

