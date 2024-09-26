DIMO Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.32 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and $655,719.29 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,764,689.356094 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15947873 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $824,064.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

