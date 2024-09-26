ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Down 98.3% in September

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

RSLS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 119,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 208.37% and a negative net margin of 112.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

