Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,300 shares, an increase of 4,631.6% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.0 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
MHSDF remained flat at $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.