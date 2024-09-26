Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,300 shares, an increase of 4,631.6% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

MHSDF remained flat at $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

