Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 339.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

