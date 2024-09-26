MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 4,360.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MetaWorks Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of MWRK stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 21,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,935. MetaWorks Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MetaWorks Platforms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

