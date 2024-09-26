PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in September

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 2.1 %
PUTKY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 4,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $37.54.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
