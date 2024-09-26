PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in September

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 2.1 %

PUTKY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 4,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

About PT United Tractors Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.