Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 4,025.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Saipem Price Performance
Shares of SAPMY stock remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
About Saipem
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.