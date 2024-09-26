Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 4,025.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of SAPMY stock remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Get Saipem alerts:

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.