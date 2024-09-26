Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DWSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

