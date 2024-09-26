Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Rises By 537.8%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 537.8% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.9 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

ENDTF remained flat at C$10.75 on Thursday. 10,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.15. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.06 and a 52-week high of C$10.75.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

