Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 3,165.8% from the August 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quhuo Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of QH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 564,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

