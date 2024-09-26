Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $73.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Featured Articles

