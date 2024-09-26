First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 309.5% in September

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

