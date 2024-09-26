The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 529.7% in September

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a growth of 529.7% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 252.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 182,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

