Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in September

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

IMIMF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Get Interra Copper alerts:

Interra Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.