Short Interest in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Drops By 97.9%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of KSCP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 113,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,466. The company has a market capitalization of $709.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Knightscope has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope ( NASDAQ:KSCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.