Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 3,669.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTIX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 15,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

