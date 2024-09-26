Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Grows By 315.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GELYY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.27. 29,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,722. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
