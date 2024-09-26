Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Grows By 315.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GELYY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.27. 29,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,722. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

