Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $13.84

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $15.62. Vipshop shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 1,784,655 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 20.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,901,000 after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vipshop by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,771,000 after buying an additional 343,739 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

