Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.16. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 11,298 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $845.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

