MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Gap Down to $30.86

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $29.01. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 54,629 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

