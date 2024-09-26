Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.03. Azul shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 612,730 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Azul Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 20.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Azul by 2,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 575,344 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Articles

