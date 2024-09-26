Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.32. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 1,999,669 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.