Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $14.13

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $13.58. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 2,983,483 shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $375,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Articles

