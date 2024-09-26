Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $11.84

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.76. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 116,686 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Sigma Lithium had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 65.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.