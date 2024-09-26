Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,070 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 91.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 76,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.